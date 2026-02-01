Military victory in special military operation visible on several fronts — Medvedev

GORKI, February 1. /TASS/. A military victory in the special military operation is already visible across a number of parameters, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with TASS, Reuters, and the Wargonzo project.

"It is absolutely clear that the fact of a military victory is very important. And it is visible across a number of parameters," Medvedev noted, adding that he would like the objectives of the special military operation to be achieved as soon as possible. "I would like this to happen as quickly as possible," he emphasized.

At the same time, he added that the objectives of the special military operation were initially set by Russian President Vladimir Putin and have remained largely unchanged since then.

"The objectives of the special military operation were originally stated by our country’s president, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. They have remained practically unchanged since then. There are some nuances, but overall they are what they were and remain so," Medvedev emphasized.

The goal of Russia’s victory in the special military operation includes preventing new conflicts, Medvedev said.

According to him, the fact of a military victory is very important, but it is also necessary to think about what comes next. "But it is no less important to think about what will come afterward. After all, the goal of victory is to prevent new conflicts. This is absolutely obvious," Medvedev emphasized.