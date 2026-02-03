Lawyer of Gaddafi’s son confirms his death - portal

TUNIS, February 3. /TASS/. Khaled al-Zaidi, a lawyer for Seif al-Islam, a son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has confirmed his client’s death, Libya’s Al Marsad portal said.

The lawyer expressed his condolences and said Seif al-Islam had died as a result of a "treacherous attack."

In turn, Seif al-Islam’s political team vowed that "the murder will not go unpunished."

"We demand the Libyan justice system and the global community to take responsibility," the Al Hadath quoted their statement as saying.

Earlier, Libya al-Ahrar TV reported that Gaddafi’s son had been killed in the western Libyan city of Zintan. According to Al Hadath sources close to Gaddafi’s family, Seif al-Islam was fatally wounded while staying in a garden next to his residence. Four attackers were involved and fled the scene. Officials from Libya’s Tripoli-based Government of National Unity have not commented on the reports.