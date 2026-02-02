MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Bill Gates, Microsoft founder and co-founder of the Gates Foundation, promoted unproven coronavirus vaccines, blocking Russia’s Sputnik, said Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and director general of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

"Gates became a Gatekeeper on vaccines through his foundation and effective control of vaccine alliances like Gavi. Gates abused this role by blocking safe vaccines like Sputnik/pushing unproven ones," he wrote in an X post, commenting on Gates’ correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein, published in the late financier’s case.

Epstein was detained by New York state law enforcement operatives on July 6, 2019. The district attorney said there was evidence that in 2002-2005, he organized visits of dozens of underage young women, with the youngest being 14, to his residence in Manhattan. The circle of his acquaintances included many current and former officials from the US and many other countries, including the 42nd US President, Bill Clinton and current US leader Donald Trump, major entrepreneurs and showbiz stars. Criminal charges against the financier were dropped in the US after he committed suicide in his prison cell in August 2019.