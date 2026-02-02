Risks of a global war remain very high — Medvedev

GORKI, February 2. /TASS/. The global situation may get out of control, and the risks of a global war are very high, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev warned in an interview with TASS, Reuters, and Wargonzo.

"True, we have lately resumed contacts with the United States, and this cannot but rejoice <…>. And we are holding consultations on a wide range of issues, including the issue of resolving the Ukraine conflict. But the broader situation is very dangerous," the politician noted. "Unfortunately, a global conflict cannot be ruled out, and I think that the risks are very high and they have not decreased," he added.

Medvedev said he knows what he is talking about as a deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, while, as a person who once served as head of state, he perceives "the decreasing pain threshold" as the main danger. "Earlier, when I was young, the leading countries - the Soviet Union, the United States, NATO countries and the Warsaw Pact - caused shock when they discussed the possibility of nuclear confrontation," the politician recalled. However, the attitude to the topic has changed ever since that era, and the changes were especially noticeable during the previous US administration, he noted. "And we have warned <…> that all this may lead to things spiraling out of control. <…> One [nuclear] attack - and a response. Another attack - yet another response. And later on the ultimate response <…> will have a global and totally devastating nature," he concluded.