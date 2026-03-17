US leader says China visit may be delayed by about one month

WASHINGTON, March 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that his planned visit to China, scheduled for late March to early April, may be postponed due to the military operation against Iran.

"I don’t know, we are working on it right now," he said at the White House in response to a journalist’s question about whether the visit would take place as scheduled, adding that because of the war, the US has asked for the visit to be postponed by about a month.

"We've requested that we delay it a month or so," he told reporters.