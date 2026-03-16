Iran vows continued fight until Trump realizes US war on it is 'wrong' — top diplomat

DOHA, March 16. /TASS/. Iran will continue to fight until US President Donald Trump realizes that the US war on it is wrong, the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned.

"Our Powerful Armed Forces will keep firing until the US president realizes that illegal war he's imposing on both Americans and Iranians is wrong and must never be repeated. Victims must also be compensated," Araghchi wrote in a post on X.

Earlier, Iran’s top diplomat said in an interview with US television channel CBS that Tehran doesn’t see "any reason why" it should talk with Washington and that it had never sought negotiations.