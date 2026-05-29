Tunisia’s import duties to be reduced to 4% after free trade deal — Russian minister

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has begun negotiations with Tunisia to establish a free trade zone, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said, adding that Tunisia's currently high import duties could be significantly reduced to around 4% after a respective agreement is concluded.

"And, by the way, a decision has been made to begin negotiations on Tunisia. This is also an important point for us. We have fairly high import duties, with a nearly 20% protection level. So, when we reach an agreement, it will be like with Iran: they also had 20%, but ended up with 4%," he said in an interview in the Vesti program.