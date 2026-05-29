India-EAEU free trade deal to be temporary, limited at first stage — Russian minister

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Negotiations to establish a free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and India initially envisage a limited and temporary agreement due to the complexity of the negotiation process and the ambitious demands of the Indian side, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said in an interview in the Vesti program.

"Things are more complicated with India: the economy is larger, mutual interests are more complex, so to speak. And, frankly, our colleagues’ requests are also quite ambitious. Therefore, we are currently discussing a limited and temporary free trade zone, that is, for a list of goods defined by product groups. <...> The issue with our Indian colleagues always requires attention and additional time, so without waiting, it will definitely be 2026," he said.