Next year’s Russian manned missions to ISS due in March, September — source

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Two launches from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan are scheduled in 2024 to deliver new crew members to the International Space Station (ISS), a source in the Russian rocket and space industry has told TASS.

"Two crewed missions from Baikonur are scheduled next year. One is due on March 13, the other - on September 11," the source said.

The spring mission will take to the orbit Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, Belarusian cosmonaut Marina Vasilevskaya and NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson.

The main crew of the autumn launch comprises Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin, Ivan Vagner and Alexander Gorbunov.

The Russian government has approved negotiations between Roscosmos and NASA on signing a second amendment to the agreement on flights of integrated crews on Russian and American spacecraft on October 23. The order, signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, was published on the official website for legal information.