Moscow unmanned systems operators log over 500 training flight hours since year start

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Servicemen from the Moscow Military District’s (MMD) unmanned systems forces have logged over 500 hours in the air since the beginning of the year at a training center in the Vladimir Region, the MMD press service told TASS.

"Since the beginning of the year, servicemen who have signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense for the Unmanned Systems Forces and are training at the Moscow Military District’s training center in the Vladimir Region have logged over 500 flight hours using unmanned aircraft," it reported.

The press service added that the training program includes comprehensive theoretical training, simulator training, and actual flights at a training ground.

"During theoretical training, service members study the tactical and technical characteristics, principles of operation, navigation, the basics of electronic warfare, and countering enemy air defense systems," the press service said.

It noted that after mastering the theory, service members practice control on specialized simulators and training devices. The final stage of training consists of practical flights at a range using a warhead in conditions as close to combat as possible.

"This approach allows us to train UAV operators capable of effectively solving problems in any environment," the MMD said.

Training at center

"The district training center provides training in several key areas. This includes training for operators of drones of various types: FPV interceptors, FPV copters, and fixed-wing aircraft, as well as fiber-optic-controlled drones," the MMD reported.

In addition, the training center trains unmanned aerial system technicians.