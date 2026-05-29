EU cannot be mediator in Russia-Ukraine talks — top Polish diplomat

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/ The European Union cannot play a mediatory role in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine because Brussels is a party to the conflict, totally supporting Kiev, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said.

"I don’t think the European Union can be a mediator because we are a party to it [the conflict] – we are on Ukraine’s side rather than between Ukraine and Russia," he told reporters after a ministerial meeting of the Council of the Baltic Sea States in Sopot.

He also said that he shares EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas’ opinion that it is too early to talk about appointing Europe’s negotiator representative to the talks with Russia.

Commenting on potential talks with Russia, Kallas said earlier that the European Union would never be able to be an unbiased go-between in the Ukrainian conflict because it sides with Kiev and defends its own interests. She also said that the European Union is working on further sanctions against Russia to compel it to sit down at the negotiating table.