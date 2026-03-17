US forces conduct over 6,500 combat sorties in operation against Iran — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, March 17. /TASS/. US military forces have carried out more than 6,500 combat sorties during the military operation against Iran, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

According to an infographic published by CENTCOM on Monday on its page on the social media platform X, strikes were delivered against more than 7,000 targets during the course of hostilities.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, came under attack. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of Iran’s armed forces) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, striking targets in Israel. US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia also came under attack.