MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. A Sokol-I fixed-wing drone crew of Russia’s Battlegroup Center is destroying Ukrainian drones such as the Leleka, Bliskavka and Hornet, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"During combat operations, an unmanned systems crew of the motorized rifle brigade is destroying fixed-wing drones of the Ukrainian armed forces, such as the Leleka, Bliskavka and Hornet. On average, the crew hits several aerial targets per day, significantly reducing Ukraine’s capabilities for reconnaissance, fire adjustment and strikes in this sector," the statement reads.

The ministry noted that the Sokol-I drone can be hand-launched in a matter of seconds, without the use of additional equipment. The detected target is destroyed by ramming or by detonating the warhead. The ministry noted that the interceptor’s high speed and maneuverability allow it to effectively engage both enemy reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and attack drones at various altitudes and ranges.

The ministry emphasized that Sokol-I drone crew members, while monitoring airspace along the line of contact and behind enemy lines, are destroying Ukrainian drones in the Dobropolye axis.