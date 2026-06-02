Russia develops drone detectors for intercepting Ukraine’s Hornet UAVs — expert

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The first drone detectors capable of intercepting Ukraine’s mid-range strike drones used against Russian military logistics, have been deployed to the special military operation zone, Igor Potapov, an unmanned systems and electronic warfare expert and spokesman for the NPP (R&D Company) Design Bureau, told TASS.

"As of today, there are already two detectors operating in the Hornet’s operating zone. We’ll be able to speak about their effectiveness a little later, but they are already working. I know for sure that they are detecting the Hornet and are identifying its signal," Potapov said.

He added that the presence of mobile air defense teams is being expanded along the flight paths of these drones, as anti-aircraft fire remains the only effective countermeasure. According to Potapov, the first versions of this drone used conventional communication modems, and Russian specialists quickly learned to jam them using electronic warfare systems. After this, the enemy began installing Starlink satellite communication terminals on Hornets.

The expert emphasized that an effective countermeasure for this drone will soon be found; work is underway, and some time is needed to test various solutions.