Trump to continue blockade of Iran if talks terminated — TV

NEW YORK, June 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that he’s fine with terminating negotiations with Iran and is ready to maintain America's current naval blockade for as long as necessary, NBC News journalist Garrett Haake said on X.

"President Trump tells me he's not heard from Iran on reports they're suspending talks w/ the US, but if true, its ok," the journalist wrote.

According to Trump, this does not mean a resumption of hostilities.

"It doesn't mean we're going to go and start dropping bombs all over there. We'll just go silent. We'll keep the blockade. Blockade is a piece of steel," Haake quotes the American leader as saying.

When asked if he was ready to wait for Tehran's decision, Trump said that he "can wait as long as they want. They are losing a fortune."

Earlier, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that Tehran had stopped exchanging messages with Washington in protest against the escalation by Israel in Lebanon. The United States and Iran exchanged messages on the draft agreement providing for the extension of the ceasefire and the resumption of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.