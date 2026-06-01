MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Moscow will certainly respond to Romania's decision to close the Russian consulate in Constanta, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The unfriendly actions of the Romanian authorities will certainly not go unanswered," she said in a statement. "Specific measures are forthcoming."

Earlier, the Romanian Defense Ministry said that a drone had crashed onto the roof of an apartment building in Galati. Bucharest blamed Russia for the incident. The Russian ambassador was summoned to the Romanian Foreign Ministry for a briefing on the measures that will be taken at the diplomatic level. After a meeting of the Supreme Defense Council, Romanian President Nicusor Dan said Romania will close the Russian consulate general in Constanta and declare the consul general persona non grata.

Zakharova told TASS that the West needs the hype around the drone to divert attention from Vladimir Zelensky's murder of children in Starobilsk, as well as to justify the closure of the Russian consulate general in Constanta.