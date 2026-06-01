Over 160 Kursk residents back home, meeting Ukrainian ombudsman: statements by Lantratova

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova told journalists that she will hold a meeting with Ukrainian ombudsman Dmitry Lubinets.

She also reported that more than 160 residents of the Kursk region have been successfully returned from Ukraine.

TASS has compiled the key statements of the Russian human rights commissioner.

Return of Kursk region residents

More than 160 residents of the Kursk region, including 16 children, who were held in the territory of Ukraine, have been successfully returned: "Through the efforts of the [Russian] Office of the Human Rights Commissioner, we managed to secure the return of 165 Kursk residents, of whom 16 are children."

The Office of the Human Rights Commissioner in Russia is clarifying the number of residents of the Kursk region who are being held on the territory of Ukraine: "Work is currently underway to clarify the exact number [of detained Kursk residents]."

"When there are unverified reports about how many people are there, it simply causes anxiety among those waiting for their loved ones."

Upcoming meeting with Ukrainian ombudsman

In the near future, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova will hold talks with Ukrainian ombudsman Dmitry Lubinets: "We will certainly have a meeting in the very near future with Dmitry Valeriyovych Lubinets."

"All issues" of cooperation will be discussed: "This includes the return of Kursk residents who are outside Russia, mutual visits to prisoners of war, and all issues related to human rights cooperation."