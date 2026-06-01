Kremlin comments on whitelists, tanker detention by France, visa issue with Serbia

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Prospects for expanding the so-called "whitelists," the detention of a tanker sailing from Russia, and Serbia’s potential abolition of visa-free travel with Russia were among the key topics of Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov’s briefing on Monday.

TASS has summed up the Kremlin spokesman’s key statements.

On the president’s schedule

Today, on Children’s Day, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with children’s rights ombudswoman Maria Lvova-Belova, as well as with board chairman of the Circle of Kindness charity Archpriest Alexander Tkachenko.

On whitelists

Work will continue to ensure access to major web resources amid internet shutdowns: "This work is part of efforts to improve ‘whitelists.’"

The government is making sure that sites are available even amid internet shutdowns (so-called "whitelisted" sites): "This is not a dogma but a permanently expanding register. It includes the most important resources."

Major services should be added to the "whitelists" "to ensure their smooth operation amid any internet shutdowns."

On tanker detention

Russia considers the detention of its tanker vessel by France as an illegal move akin to piracy: "We consider such actions illegal, as they amount to international piracy."

Russia will continue implementing measures to guarantee the safety of its cargo: "Russia is taking various steps to secure its cargo and will continue these efforts, taking into account existing negative events."

Moscow rejects claims that the detention of vessels sailing from Russia complies with international law: "We strongly disagree that this is carried out in full accordance with international law."

On Serbia’s potential suspension of visa-free travel regime with Russia

As for reports on Serbia’s intention to cancel visa-free travel with Russia, "as a rule, such steps are symmetrical": "They are taken on the principle of reciprocity."

On protection of Novorossia highway

Issues of ensuring additional protection for the Novorossiya highway against attacks by the Ukrainian troops fall under the purview of the Russian defense ministry and regional authorities: "As you know, this is the responsibility of the region and our defense ministry, so you should contact them directly for an informed response."

On gasoline problems in Crimea

All levels of government are working on resolving the issue related to restrictions on gasoline sales in Crimea: "The current problems are subject to resolution. These are issues that are on the agenda, high on the agenda. All levels of government are working on resolving the problem.".