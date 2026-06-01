IRGC strikes back at US military base

TEHRAN, June 1. /TASS/. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an elite branch of Iran's armed forces, says it has launched a retaliatory attack on the US military base used to carry out a nighttime strike on the Iranian island of Sirik.

"In response to the recent US military attack on a telecommunications tower on Sirik Island in Hormozgan Province, the IRGC Air Force struck the airbase from which the attack was launched," Iran's state broadcaster quoted the IRGC as saying.

Earlier, US Central Command said that US forces carried out strikes over the weekend against a radar station and Iranian drone control facilities.