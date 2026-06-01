Conference in Moscow to discuss development of Russia-China relations across all fields

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Participants in the international conference Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era will discuss the development of bilateral relations across a broad range of areas.

The forum is organized by the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS). The event will bring together government officials and leading experts from both countries.

The conference is held under a memorandum of cooperation between RIAC and CASS, signed on June 25, 2016, during Russian President Vladimir Putin's official visit to China. The forum takes place annually, alternating between Moscow and Beijing.

According to the organizers, this year's event coincides with several milestones in Russian-Chinese relations, including the 30th anniversary of the strategic partnership and the 25th anniversary of the Treaty on Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation.