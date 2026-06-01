Iranian foreign minister urges public to ignore rumors about talks with US

TEHRAN, June 1. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned against trusting media reports on negotiations with the US until official results are announced.

"Negotiations and exchanges of messages continue, and until a tangible result is achieved, it is premature to draw any conclusions. Everything being said at this point is merely speculative, and people should not give it much weight until the information is officially and definitively confirmed," he told Iran's state broadcaster.

On May 29, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that the Islamic Republic continues to exchange messages with the United States, but that no agreement has yet been finalized.

On Sunday, The New York Times reported that US President Donald Trump had put forward tougher terms for a deal with Iran, and that the updated terms had been sent to the Iranian side.