Syrian, US presidents discuss lifting of remaining anti-Syrian sanctions

TUNIS, May 31. /TASS/. Bilateral relations, issues of the lifting of the remaining sanctions and prospects for Syria’s economic revival were the focus of a phone call between the Syrian and US presidents, Ahmed al-Sharaa and Donald Trump.

According to the Syrian leader’s office, al-Sharaa stressed the importance of further "international support for Syria during the country’s reconstruction phase" and noted that "the lifting of remaining sanctions is a necessary condition for reviving the economy and improving living standards of the population." The Syrian president also called for encouraging investments and creating favorable conditions for the resumption of economic and infrastructure projects in key sectors of the economy.

The sides also exchanged views on issues of regional security amid the tensions in the Middle East. Al-Sharaa stated the need for focusing on diplomatic ways of settling the conflict and engaging in dialogue to prevent further escalation. Trump, according to al-Sharaa’s office, emphasized the importance of preserving stability in Syria and supporting its recovery and post-war reconstruction.

Last May, Trump held talks with al-Sharaa in Riyadh. It was the first meeting between the two countries’ leaders in 25 years. Trump announced back then that the United States began lifting sanctions that were imposed on Syria under the Assads.