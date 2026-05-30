MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost around 1,320 servicemen over the past 24 hours as a result of actions by Russian battlegroups in the special military operation zone, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry’s data, the enemy lost up to 200 personnel in the area of responsibility of the North battlegroup, more than 180 from the actions of the West battlegroup, more than 85 in the area of the South battlegroup, more than 340 in the Center battlegroup’s area, over 455 in the East direction, and up to 60 servicemen in the Dnepr battlegroup’s area of responsibility.

Russian air defense systems shot down 10 guided aerial bombs, one HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectile, and 352 UAVs over the past 24 hours. "Air defense systems shot down 10 guided aerial bombs, one US-made HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectile, and 352 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Since the start of the special military operation, Russian forces have destroyed a total of 671 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 153,684 unmanned aerial vehicles, 661 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,550 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,727 multiple-launch rocket system combat vehicles, 35,136 field artillery guns and mortars, and 62,874 units of special military automotive equipment.

Russian troops фдыщ carried out a group strike on military airfields and energy and transport infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in response to what Moscow described as terrorist attacks by Ukraine.

"In response to terrorist attacks by Ukraine against civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a group strike using high-precision long-range land-and air-based weapons, as well as strike unmanned aerial vehicles, targeting military airfields and energy, fuel, and transport infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The objectives of the strike were achieved, and all designated targets were hit," the military agency said.