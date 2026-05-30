Munich Airport resumes operations after closure over reports of suspicious UAV

BERLIN, May 30. /TASS/. Operations at Munich Airport have resumed after the air hub was closed due to reports of a suspicious aerial object, with no suspicious objects ultimately found, Bild reported, citing a representative of the federal police.

According to the publication, Munich Airport’s operations were completely halted for more than an hour on Saturday morning. All traffic on both runways stopped while police conducted a large-scale operation. As federal police spokesman Stefan Bayer stated, pilots noticed a suspicious object at around 09:00 (10:00 Moscow time). Bild reported that an unidentified aerial object may have been spotted near Munich Airport. It was suggested that the object could have been a drone.

Numerous police officers worked at the scene of the incident. They inspected the airport grounds and checked other possible reports concerning a drone. A helicopter was also deployed. For safety reasons, all flights were suspended.

At around 10:05 (11:05 Moscow time), the all-clear signal was issued. Air traffic can now resume.