Zaporozhye NPP remains most potentially dangerous facility in Ukraine conflict — director

ENERGODAR /Zaporozhye Region/, May 30. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) remains the most potentially dangerous facility in the Ukraine conflict for an enemy strike on it could cause long-term and extremely devastating consequences, ZNPP Director Yury Chernichuk told TASS.

"Since the very first day, the ZNPP has been the most potentially dangerous facility around which hostilities are being conducted and around which no hostilities must actually be conducted. For a strike on Donetsk or the Zaporozhye [nuclear power] plant will certainly have long-term consequences. It’s true that the city is large and very many people could die should infrastructure there be destroyed. <…> And there will naturally be potential radioactive impact from a strike on the nuclear power plant and it will last very long-lasting," Chernichuk warned.

The negative impact from the nuclear accident at the Chernobyl NPP is still recorded 40 years after the disaster, and the Fukushima nuclear accident, too, is still having effects, he said.

Earlier, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev stated that an unprecedented number of Ukrainian attacks on both the infrastructure of the Zaporozhye NPP and Energodar has been reported over the past month. The attacks escalated over the past week, he said, with a record 55 explosions recorded on the night of May 26. Ukrainian troops launch their attacks to intimidate the local population and the plant’s staff, he explained to reporters.