ENERGODAR /Zaporozhye Region/, May 30. /TASS/. Part of drones with which the Ukrainian military attacks the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) are foreign-made, ZNPP Director Yury Chernichuk told TASS.

"While the United States or France do not label such products, experts say this is equipment that is definitely made outside Ukraine. <...> Yes, these are weapons made in various countries, certainly not only in Ukraine," Chernichuk said when asked if the nuclear facility is attacked with foreign-made drones.

The Ukrainian military may also use information from foreign intelligence for precision strikes on the Zaporozhye nuke plant and its satellite city, Energodar, the ZNPP director noted.

Earlier, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev stated that an unprecedented number of Ukrainian attacks on both the infrastructure of the Zaporozhye NPP and Energodar has been reported over the past month. The attacks escalated over the past week, he said, with a record 55 explosions recorded on the night of May 26. Ukrainian troops launch their attacks to intimidate the local population and the plant’s staff, he explained.