Israeli army advances north of Litani River in Lebanon — Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, May 29. /TASS/. Israeli troops have crossed the Litani River in southern Lebanon and are already operating north of it, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"Our forces have crossed the Litani; they have advanced to controlling positions. We are operating in Beirut, in the Beqaa, across the entire width of the front, and we are dealing Hezbollah a crushing blow," he said as quoted by his office.

According to Netanyahu, Israeli forces are achieving "very impressive results" in these areas.

Despite the ceasefire has been in effect between Hezbollah and Israel since April 17, the sides continue exchanging strikes on areas along the Lebanese-Israeli border. On May 25, Netanyahu said that he had ordered to intensify attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon to retaliate its drone attacks against Israeli territory.