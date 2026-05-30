Medical examination finds no health issues in Trump — physician

WASHINGTON, May 30. /TASS/. A medical examination of US President Donald Trump revealed no health problems and showed that he fully meets all requirements for carrying out the duties of head of state. This was stated in a report released by the White House on Friday by the American leader’s attending physician, Sean Barbabella.

According to the document, the examination conducted on May 26 at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington confirmed the US president’s "excellent cognitive and physical health." The report states that Trump is "fully fit to execute the duties of commander-in-chief and head of state."

Trump stated on May 26 that doctors had not identified any health issues. The examination became the 79-year-old American leader’s third medical checkup over the past 13 months.