Trump Kennedy Center set to appeal court ruling to rename it back to Kennedy Center

WASHINGTON, May 30. /TASS/. The administration of the Washington-based Trump Kennedy Center is planning to appeal a court verdict to rename the cultural and arts venue back to the Kennedy Center, its Vice President of Public Relations Roma Daravi told TASS, commenting on a ruling by US District Judge Christopher Cooper.

"We are confident that on appeal the court will uphold the Board’s will to recognize President Trump’s historic contributions to our nation’s cultural center," Daravi said.

She was commenting on the December 18 decision made by the Center board to add Trump’s name to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in honor of the 35th, 45th and 47th presidents of the United States. Cooper ruled that the board violated the Center’s organic statute by deciding to rename it for President Trump as he ordered that defendants remove all references to the institution as the Trump Kennedy Center within 14 days of that order. The Center may not be officially named for anyone else except by an Act of Congress, the verdict read.

"We will review the decision carefully though the reality remains -- the Center requires an urgent and significant restoration - a truth that even the plaintiff acknowledges," she added. While the US administration has already secured $257 million for large-scale renovations, the Center board remains committed to "pursuing every lawful avenue to ensure the Trump Kennedy Center is restored as a national cultural landmark for all Americans to enjoy," she concluded.