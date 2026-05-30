Ukrainian forces attacked Russia’s Belgorod Region 55 times over past day

BELGOROD, May 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out 55 attacks on the territory of nine municipalities in Russia’s Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours. As a result of the attacks, three people were killed and another three were injured, acting regional governor Alexander Shuvalev said.

"Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the territory of the Belgorod Region 55 times. Strikes targeted nine municipalities: the Alexeyevsky, Belgorodsky, Valuysky, Volokonovsky, Grayvoronsky, Gubkinsky, Krasnoyaruzhsky, Rovensky, and Shebekinsky districts. <...> As a result of the terrorist attacks carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Belgorod district, unfortunately, three civilians were killed," he wrote on Max.

According to Shuvalev, one of the three people injured during attacks on the Belgorod and Grayvoron districts remains hospitalized, where doctors are providing all necessary medical assistance. "I am personally monitoring the treatment process for the injured," he added.

A total of 36 unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted or suppressed across the region over the past day. In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces used aircraft and artillery eight times and dropped explosive devices from UAVs on four occasions.