Munich Airport operations fully suspended after UAV detected — Bild

BERLIN, May 30. /TASS/. Operations at Munich Airport have been suspended following the detection of a suspicious aerial object. This was reported by the Bild newspaper, citing a representative of the federal police.

According to the publication, Munich Airport has been completely closed since Saturday morning. All traffic on both runways has been halted, while police are conducting a large-scale operation.

The newspaper noted that an unidentified aerial object may have been spotted near Munich Airport. According to Bild, it may have been a drone.

Numerous police officers are currently working at the scene. They are inspecting the airport grounds and checking other possible reports concerning a drone. A helicopter has also been deployed.