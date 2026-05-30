PSG with Safonov in lineup wins Champions League

BUDAPEST, May 30. /TASS/. French football club Paris Saint-Germain defeated Arsenal to win the Champions League. The final was held in Budapest.

The match ended 1-1 after regular time and two periods of extra time. Arsenal's Kai Havertz opened the scoring in the 6th minute. Ousmane Dembele scored the equalizer in the 65th minute, converting a penalty kick earned by Georgian midfielder Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The Parisians prevailed 4-3 in the penalty shootout.

Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov was in goal for PSG. The player has been with the French club since the summer of 2024. He was included in the squad for last year's final against Inter Milan (5-0), but did not appear on the field. Safonov became the first Russian to win the Champions League twice. Previous winners of the trophy were Igor Dobrovolsky (Marseille, 1993), Vladimir But (Borussia Dortmund, 1997), Dmitry Alenichev (Porto, 2004), and Denis Cheryshev (Real Madrid, 2016).