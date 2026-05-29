Rublev advances to fourth round at Roland Garros

PARIS, May 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Andrey Rublev defeated Portugal’s Nuno Borges in a third-round match at the French Open (Roland Garros) in Paris.

The match ended 7-5, 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-2) in favor of Rublev, the tournament’s 11th seed. Borges was unseeded. In the fourth round, the Russian will face the winner of the match between Australia’s Alex de Minaur (8) and the Czech Republic’s Jakub Mensik (26).

Later on Friday, Russia’s Karen Khachanov (13) will play his third-round match against the Netherlands’ Jesper de Jong, who is unseeded.

Rublev, 28, is ranked 13th in the ATP rankings. He has won 17 ATP singles titles during his career. At Grand Slam tournaments, he has never advanced beyond the quarterfinals. In 2021, Rublev and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova won Olympic gold in mixed doubles, while he also claimed the Davis Cup and ATP Cup titles as part of the Russian team.

Borges, 29, is ranked 51st in the world. The Portuguese player has won one ATP singles title. His best Grand Slam results came in 2024, when he reached the fourth round of both the Australian Open and the US Open.

The French Open is the second Grand Slam tournament of the season. The clay-court competition will conclude on June 7 and features a total prize pool of €61.7 million.

The acting champion in men’s singles is Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, who's out this year due to injury. Yevgeny Kafelnikov is the only Russian to ever win the French Open, claiming the title in 1996.