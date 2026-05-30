Der Spiegel reports details of France's proposal for European nuclear security

BERLIN, May 30. /TASS/. The French nuclear deterrence plan does not envisage the permanent deployment of nuclear weapons or cooperation along the NATO model, Der Spiegel reported citing sources in the French government.

According to the publication, "France does not plan the permanent deployment of nuclear weapons." Paris is also not considering the so-called nuclear sharing, as agreed upon within NATO. In this model, German Air Force fighter jets deliver US tactical nuclear bombs to their targets, but the order for a nuclear strike remains the exclusive right of the US president, the magazine notes.

Paris states that it is more about the targeted use of airspace, air bases, and aerial refueling for French fighters. The temporary deployment of combat aircraft is also possible. In the spring, France already sent nuclear-capable Rafale fighter jets to Poland.

According to experts at the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, France's nuclear arsenal, prior to the planned increase, currently stands at 290 operational warheads. France's nuclear forces include, firstly, long-range submarine-launched ballistic missiles: each of its four nuclear submarines is armed with 16 M51 missiles, which have a range of over 10,000 km. Each can carry up to six warheads.

Secondly, France possesses air-launched cruise missiles launched from Rafale fighter jets. These aircraft are distributed among three bases within the country. Furthermore, Rafale fighter jets are stationed on the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, the magazine concludes.

In March, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron issued a joint declaration pledging to deepen their cooperation in the area of nuclear deterrence. The document noted that the parties agreed to "take the first concrete steps this year, including the participation of the German Armed Forces in French nuclear exercises and joint visits to strategic sites, as well as the development of conventional weapons jointly with European partners.".