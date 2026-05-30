North Korea supports expansion, development of ties with Russia — Foreign Minister

PYONGYANG, May 30. /TASS/. Expanding and developing relations with Russia based on comradeship and trust forged in blood remains North Korea’s unwavering political position, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said in Pyongyang, a TASS correspondent reported.

"To ensure the comprehensive expansion and development of relations with the Russian Federation on the basis of comradeship and trust tested in blood through the harsh trials of time -- this is the unwavering political position of our republic," the foreign minister said at a ceremony unveiling a memorial plaque at the Russian Embassy dedicated to former Ambassador Alexander Matsegora.

"We will continue, in accordance with the noble plans and intentions of the leaders of our two countries, to work closely with our Russian comrades to steadily strengthen and develop friendship and cooperation between the two nations," the minister stressed.