Yerevan says there are no problems with gas supplies from Russia

YEREVAN, May 30. /TASS/. Armenian authorities said there are no problems with gas supplies from Russia after receiving a letter from the Russian side regarding the possible suspension or denunciation of the agreement on natural gas supplies to the republic if Yerevan continues its process of joining the European Union. The statement was made by Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Davit Khudatyan.

"We received this information from our colleagues, took note of it, and are working with them as necessary. We remain in a normal working mode. Nothing more," he told the news.am website.

Khudatyan noted that supplies from Russia continue as usual and that there are no problematic issues. "We remain in constant contact with our Russian colleagues and colleagues from Gazprom, and we are working normally," the minister said.

At the same time, he declined to comment on the possibility of higher gas prices for Armenia and assured that interaction with Russian partners is proceeding "in a natural working manner."

Khudatyan also stressed that "the content of the letter is not exactly as it is being portrayed in the press," where "this information is presented in a much sharper way." However, he did not disclose details of the letter.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reported that the Armenian side had received a letter from Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev stating that if Armenia continues the process of joining the EU, Moscow "will suspend or unilaterally denounce the agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of Armenia on cooperation in the supply of natural gas, petroleum products, and unprocessed natural diamonds to Armenia dated December 2, 2013."

Yerevan confirmed receipt of the letter and stated that it would respond if deemed necessary.