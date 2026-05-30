Ukrainian drone hits turbine hall of Zaporozhye NPP Unit 6 — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. A Ukrainian combat drone hit the turbine hall of Zaporozhye NPP Unit 6 on Saturday afternoon, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev reported.
"This afternoon, a Ukrainian combat drone hit the turbine hall of power unit 6, causing a subsequent detonation. The explosion did not damage the main equipment, but it did create a hole in the turbine hall wall. It is noteworthy that the drone was controlled via fiber optic cable. This completely rules out the possibility of an accidental strike," Likhachev said.