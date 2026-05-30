UAV strike on Zaporozhye NPP is first-ever targeted attack on NPP equipment — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces' drone strike on the turbine building of Unit 6 of Zaporozhye NPP marks the first-ever targeted attack on a nuclear power plant's core equipment, according to a statement from Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev.

"The entire international community can be 'congratulated,' so to speak, as this [drone attack on the Zaporozhye NPP turbine building] is the first targeted attack on a nuclear power plant's core equipment, with a through-and-through explosion and damage to the turbine building. The Ukrainian armed forces repeatedly cross not just red lines, but the lines of common sense. What to expect next? Strike directly on the turbine? The reactor hall? The reactor and safety systems?" Likhachev noted in his statement.

On Saturday afternoon, a Ukrainian combat drone hit the turbine hall of Zaporozhye NPP Unit 6 causing a subsequent detonation. According to Likhachev’s statement, "the explosion did not damage the main equipment, but it did create a hole in the turbine hall wall.".