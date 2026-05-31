Europe needs Russia to survive — RDIF CEO

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The European Union is becoming more realistic amid the current energy crisis and is beginning to corrects its mistakes, Russian president’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said.

"As predicted, the energy crisis is forcing the EU to be more realistic and start correcting past mistakes. Europe needs Russia to survive," he wrote on his X page, commenting on Bloomberg publication that the European Union is looking at temporarily freezing its price cap on Russian oil amid the conflict around Iran.

Last year, the European Union established a mechanism automatically setting the cap on Russian Urals oil at 15% below the market price every six months. The current cap is to be revised in the coming summer. The mechanism bans European companies to offer such services as insuring and transporting oil priced higher than the upper limit.

Energy prices have dramatically increased as a result of the conflict around Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. According to Bloomberg, the price cap on Russian oil is expected to be raised from the current $60 (set by the Groups of Seven) to $65. To avoid this, the European Union suggests the price cap be frozen at the current level. Alternative options are to suspend the automatic mechanism until the end of the year.