Boxing school in Energodar comes under shelling attack by Ukrainian troops

MELITOPOL, May 31. /TASS/. A boxing school and its bus were damaged after Ukraine’s shelling attack on the Energodar, a satellite city of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the city’s mayor Maxim Pikhov said.

"Ukrainian troops continue shelling civilian facilities in Energodar. Today, the attack targeted the Manzuli boxing school, one of the city’s leading sports facilities. <…> The attack broke windows in the school building. A bus used by our athletes, as well as several cars parked nearby were damaged," he wrote on Max.

He slammed the attack on the sports facility as especially cynical. "This attack on sports infrastructure is a mere strike against walls and windows. This is an attempt to strike against the future of our children. But, we will restore it, as we have always done. Energodar will not drop its plans to develop sport, to create a favorable environment for the youth and build a peaceful life," he stressed.

Zaporozhye Region governor Yevgeny Balitsky said earlier that overnight to Sunday, Ukrainian troops had delivered a massive strike on Energodar’s infrastructure, damaging several cars parked near a maternity hospital and broking windows in the building. Apart from that, a strike was delivered on a multi-storey apartment house in the city.