Death toll in Lebanon from Israeli attacks reaches 3,371 — Health Ministry

BEIRUT, May 31. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force delivered intensive strikes against southern areas of Lebanon and the Western Bekaa region, with 16 people killed and 34 wounded, the Health Ministry of Lebanon said.

"The total number of citizens killed since the start of the military escalation on March 2 reached 3,371, and 10,129 were wounded," the ministry said on X.

Israel has recently "intensified its criminal aggression against Lebanon and continuously attacks cities, settlements and civil infrastructure facilities," the ministry noted.