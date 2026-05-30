Around 50 UAVs destroyed in cities and districts of Russia’s Rostov Region

ROSTOV-ON-DON, May 30. /TASS/. Air defense forces destroyed nearly 50 unmanned aerial vehicles across three cities and seven districts of the Rostov Region, regional governor Yury Slyusar said.

"According to updated information, nearly 50 UAVs were destroyed overnight and this morning in the Rostov Region while repelling an aerial attack. In addition to Taganrog and the Chertkovsky, Matveyevo-Kurgansky, and Neklinovsky districts, the attack targeted the cities of Rostov-on-Don and Salsk, as well as four other districts: Millerovsky, Tarasovsky, Sholokhovsky, and Verkhndonskoy," he wrote on his Max channel.

Slyusar specified that a man and a woman were injured in the attack in Taganrog. They are currently hospitalized.