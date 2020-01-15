Russia is obliged to protect truth about victory over fascism, Putin says

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russia is obliged to protect the historical truth about the victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his Address to the Federal Assembly on Wednesday.

"This year we will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. May 9 in Russia is the greatest and sacrosanct holiday. We are proud of the generation of victors, we remember their heroism. Our memory is not only a token of respect for the heroic past. It serves our future, inspires us and strengthens our unity. We are obliged to protect the truth about the Victory. Otherwise what shall we be able to tell our children if lies spread about the world like an epidemic?" he said.

In July 2019, Putin signed a decree on a series of events in 2020 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev issued an instruction to approve an 116-item plan for official ceremonies, including a parade, firework display, visits of foreign guests, Immortal Regiment processions and other events in Moscow, as well as the unveiling of a Soviet Soldier Memorial in Rzhev (the Tver Region), creation of an Alley of Heros on the Malakhov Hill, the opening of an updated exposition of the museum The Battle of Leningrad in Vsevolzhsk (in the Leningrad Region), and national contests and forums.

75th Victory Anniversary

On May 9, Germany’s Nazi command signed an act of unconditional capitulation, which heralded an end to the Great Patriotic War, which had begun on June 22, 1941 with an invasion by Germany and its allies of the Soviet Union. The Great Patriotic War was the most important and decisive part of World War II (1939-1945) - the biggest armed conflict in the history of humanity. The Soviet Union lost 27 million people in that more, more than all other powers involved.