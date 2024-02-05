King Charles III diagnosed with cancer — Buckingham Palace

LONDON, February 5. /TASS/. King Charles III of Great Britain has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the statement reads. "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has wished the King the soonest recovery.