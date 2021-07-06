Debris of An-26 plane gone missing in Kamchatka found, airline CEO says

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Debris of the An-26 passenger plane that went missing over Kamchatka has been discovered, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky Air Enterprise CEO Alexey Khrabrov told TASS.

"Yes, the plane debris has been discovered. I cannot tell you, where and under what circumstances: information only may be available tomorrow. A plane will be dispatched to the site in the morning, and a helicopter will work in the area," he said.

A source in the emergency services also told TASS that the plane debris has been discovered.

"The plane hit a hill before crashing, which led to the destruction of the plane," the source said.

The source also disclosed that nobody survived the crash.

"According to the preliminary information, everybody onboard the crashed An-26 plane died. There are no survivors," the emergency services source said.

The Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky Air Enterprise An-26 plane went missing on July 6. It was en route from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana and carried 22 passengers and 6 crew members. The emergency services source told TASS that the plane ceased communication during landing. One version suggests that the crash happened because of piloting error due to poor visibility. A criminal case has been initiated over violation of rules of safety and use of air transport.