NEW YORK, May 31. /TASS/. US entrepreneur Elon Musk has admired Russian mathematician Grigory Perelman who proved an important theorem known as the Poincare conjecture.

"Based to the nth power," Musk commented on a message on the X social network reporting that Perelman had turned down a $1 million prize awarded to him. The word "based" is Internet slang meaning being true to yourself and not caring what others think. The phrase "to the nth power" refers to raising a number to the degree of n, which emphasizes the exceptional power of the first word in the entrepreneur's comment.

Grigory Perelman was born on June 13, 1966 in Leningrad. After graduating from school, he was enrolled in the mathematical and mechanical faculty of the A.A. Zhdanov Leningrad State University (now St. Petersburg State University). In 1994 Perelman presented the first proof of the so-called Soul hypothesis, solving one of the problems of Riemannian geometry. In 2002-2003, the mathematician proved the Poincare conjecture. After the proof was confirmed by the mathematical community in 2006, the Poincare conjecture became the first and only millennium problem to be solved.