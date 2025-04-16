Russia’s Battlegroup West strikes Ukrainian National Guard position with Tornado-S MLRS

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Missile troops of Russia's Battlegroup West have hit a temporary deployment point of Ukraine’s National Guard brigade with Tornado-S multiple rocket launchers (MLRS), destroying more than 50 fighters, the group's press chief Ivan Bigma told TASS.

"The battlegroup's rocket troops delivered a strike with guided rocket launchers of the Tornado-S MLRS on the temporary deployment point of the Ukrainian National Guard brigade units, destroying more than 50 militants," Bigma said.

The battlegroup also destroyed 29 fixed-wing drones, 36 unmanned aircraft control points, and four Starlink satellite communication stations. "Over the day, air defense crews of the Battlegroup West destroyed 29 fixed-wing drones. During counter-battery combat, artillery units destroyed nine mortar crews. They also eliminated 36 UAV control points, four Starlink satellite communication stations, and three field ammunition depots," Bigma said.