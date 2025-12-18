MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military is experiencing significant setbacks, with substantial losses in both personnel and equipment. According to Sergey Naryshkin, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), many Ukrainian soldiers are becoming demoralized, and instances of desertion are increasing.

"In contrast to the Ukrainian side," Naryshkin stated in an interview with TASS, "the Russian army is continuously advancing, liberating several villages and cities each week."

Since February 2022, Ukraine has implemented a general mobilization, which has been extended multiple times. Authorities are exerting maximum effort to prevent men of draft age from evading service. Amid a critical personnel shortage, military recruitment offices have intensified efforts, conducting raids in public places to enlist recruits. The rates of desertion and absenteeism within the Ukrainian armed forces are steadily rising.