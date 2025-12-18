MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russian troops struck energy infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, workshops for the assembly of long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicles and their storage sites, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 149 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,405 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,405 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 150 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 200 troops, a US-made armored personnel carrier and two Turkish-made armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and over 195 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 545 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 245 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 70 troops and two artillery systems in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 150 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 150 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a jaeger brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard regiment in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevka, Ryzhevka, Varachino and Shostka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Prilipka, Vilcha, Stary Saltov, Veliky Burluk and Volchanskiye Khutora in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 150 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, eight motor vehicles, two artillery guns, two electronic warfare stations and an Israeli-made RADA radar station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored personnel carrier and two Turkish-made armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Blagodatovka, Podoly, Kovsharovka, Boguslavka, Kupyansk-Uzlovoi and Nechvolodovka in the Kharkov Region and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 200 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, two Turkish-made Cobra armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 195 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, two mountain assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Reznikovka, Zakotnoye, Kirovo, Minkovka, Konstantinovka and Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 195 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, among them two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Battlegroup Center units thwart Ukrainian army’s attempt to break through to Krasnoarmeysk

Russia’s Battlegroup Center units thwarted the Ukrainian army’s attempt to break through towards Krasnoarmeysk and continued destroying enemy forces in Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units continued destroying the surrounded enemy in the neighborhoods Vostochny and Zapadny in the city of Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They kept mopping up the settlements of Rodinskoye and Svetloye in the Donetsk People’s Republic of scattered Ukrainian army groups," the ministry said.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "thwarted attempts by Ukrainian assault groups to break through to the northern outskirts of the industrial zone of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic from Shevchenko across forest belts. A total of 42 militants and 14 items of military equipment were destroyed," the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 545 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 545 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an airmobile brigade, an infantry brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two National Guard brigades and the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] in areas near the settlements of Kutuzovka, Sergeyevka, Grishino, Volnoye, Toretskoye and Belitskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopavlovka and Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 545 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 245 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 245 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of an assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Andreyevka and Gavrilovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Gulyaipole and Kosovtsevo in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 245 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 12 motor vehicles and three materiel depots in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 70 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 70 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery systems in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mountain assault brigade and a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Tyaginka, Nikolskoye and Dneprovskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 70 Ukrainian military personnel, 21 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and two materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 216 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 216 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 216 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 669 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 103,758 unmanned aerial vehicles, 640 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,591 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,633 multiple rocket launchers, 31,994 field artillery guns and mortars and 49,358 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.