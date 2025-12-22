FACTBOX: What we know about terror attack on senior Russian general in Moscow

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The head of the Operational Training Directorate at the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, was killed in an explosion in southern Moscow on Monday morning, Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told TASS.

TASS has compiled key facts about the terror attack.

Car blast

- A parked car exploded at 12, Yasenevaya Street at around 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), first responders told TASS.

- Emergency services are on the scene.

- Fanil Sarvarov, 56, head of the General Staff’s Operational Training Directorate, died from injuries sustained in the explosion, Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

Probe

- According to an investigation, on the morning of December 22, an explosive device planted under a car detonated on Yasenevaya Street in Moscow.

- Investigators are pursuing several theories regarding the attack. One possibility is that the crime was organized by Ukrainian special services, Petrenko stated.

- The Russian Investigative Committee’s Moscow department has opened a criminal case.

- The scene of the crime is under inspection.

- Witnesses are being interviewed, and surveillance camera recordings are being analyzed.

- The Investigative Committee’s central apparatus is monitoring the investigation.